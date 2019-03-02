|
Ellen Louise Spaethling Died peacefully at her home at the age of 88 on February 23rd at 12:45 pm. She was surrounded by her family when she passed. Ellen Sonnenberg was born on May 16, 1930 and grew up in Larkspur, California. She attended Mt. Tamalpais High School and studied Music and Romance Languages at Mills College and at UC Berkeley. It was at this time that she met and fell in love with her husband Robert Spaethling. Robert and Ellen married on June 20th, 1953. They subsequently moved to the East Coast and raised their three children in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ellen studied and became a Montessori Teacher while in Cambridge. She also worked at The Harvard Yard Day Care Center caring for infants. Ellen and Robert decided to move back to Larkspur for their retirement in 2003. Ellen dedicated her life to her family. After her career of teaching children and infants, Ellen greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She shared her appreciation of music with her husband Robert and greatly enjoyed reading. She was a big help to Robert when proof reading his publications. Ellen also enjoyed cooking and had a deep interest in the Marin County area including its history. Ellen led an exemplary life and has left each of her surviving family members touched by her passion for peace and her ability to be strong in whatever challenges a day can bring. She had the ability to take the time to cherish all the small wonders that surrounded her, be it a simple story, a piece of music, a beautiful day or a cherished memory or cause. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Ellen is survived by her husband of 66 years Robert Spaethling of Larkspur, CA, her daughter Christine McGurk and partner Gerry Robillard of Milford, MA, her daughter Kimberly Ceccarelli and her husband Sandro Ceccarelli of Swampscott, MA, her son Dominic Spaethling and his wife Robin Steele of Larkspur, CA. She is also survived by her sister Myra Preston of Larkspur, CA, as well as her loving grandchildren: Liam McGurk and Shannon McGurk, Lucy Ceccarelli and Dante Ceccarelli and Marguerite Spaethling and Gabriella Spaethling.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 2, 2019