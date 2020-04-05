Home

Elsa Weissenberg


1921 - 2020
Elsa Weissenberg Obituary
Elsa Weissenberg 11/8/1921 - 3/1/2020 Elsa Weissenberg was an avid birdwatcher, hiker, camper, world traveler, Rosie the Riveter, professional tailor, talented artist, and wonderful cook. Politics was a passion; she supported environmental issues and human rights. Elsa was born in Detroit, Michigan, spent her childhood in northern Italy, and returned to America on the last boat before WWII. She later moved to California and married Max Weissenberg. They hiked, camped, and traveled, and lived in Israel for eight years until Max died in 1987.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
