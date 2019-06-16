|
Emanuella "Manny" Delahunty Formerly of Novato and Woodacre, passed away on May 27, 2019, at the age of 73. Originally from Mattituck, Long Island, she attended Mercy High School, and graduated, with honors, from Saint John's University, Queens, NY. She was happily married to her husband Jim from 1966 until his death in 1993. The couple lived in Arizona and Ontario, Canada before finally settling, with their two children, in California in 1974. In Marin County, she was perhaps best known as the proprietor of "Mandi's Hallmark Shop" in the Bon Air Shopping Center, Greenbrae, which she founded with her husband in 1975. She is survived by her son, Jim (wife Shannon), her daughter Laura (husband Aaron), and her two grandsons, Brian and Stephen. She will be interred beside her husband at the Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 16, 2019