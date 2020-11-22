1/1
Emery Elmer Jones Jr.
1936 - 2020
Emery Elmer Jones, Jr. Born October 6, 1936, at home in Victor, CO. Emery unexpectedly passed peacefully on November 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. after a lengthy battle with Atypical Parkinson's complications. Emery worked on ranches and later became a land surveyor in Colorado through 1959. In 1960 Emery and his first wife, Ruth (passed in 1999), moved to California and eventually to Novato, CA. Emery was employed as a hydro surveyor for the Army Corps of Engineers for 23 years. In 1982, he and Ruth opened the Oliva Loma 40 Horse Boarding Stable, which closed in 1996. Emery is survived by his wife, Nancy; and Nancy's daughter, Wendy Albrecht; brothers: Howard (passed in 2016), James (Nancy), and Robert (JoAnne); sisters: Betty Waits, Patricia Radman, and Janie Anderson; also, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Emery will be greatly missed by family and friends. At Emery's request, there will be no service and no memorial. If you are inclined to make a donation, please contact Guide Dogs for the Blind, guidedogs.com.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
