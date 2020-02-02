Home

Emily ("Em") Mann

Emily ("Em") Mann Obituary
Emily ("Em") Mann Formerly of San Francisco, and long time resident of Marin County, died unexpectedly January 18, 2020, in San Rafael, California. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Al Mann, her devoted daughter, Lisa Mann (Rodney Amirsehhi), daughter, Karen Mann, adoring granddaughter, Sophia Kupelian, sister-in-law, Sue Rosen, two sisters, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Em was always up for a good time! She loved traveling with Al and the trips she shared with her girlfriends. Watching old and new movies or curling up with a good book, made her very happy. She was an avid reader, was passionate about tennis, but more than anything else, she was a 49er faithful! Em derived much pleasure going out to lunch or dinner with family and friends. She dearly cherished her friendships and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of Emily's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
