Eric Lindner Passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, surrounded by his entire family, a send-off befitting a very much beloved and respected family man. Eric is survived by his wife of 39 years, Christine, and his children, Ashley Sullivan (Russ), Alison Katona (Drew), Lauren Lindner and Scott Lindner. He is also survived by his siblings, Tod Lindner (Victoria), Jane Lindner (Woody Gibson) and Rennie Lindner. He lovingly leaves behind five grandchildren, Jordan Perkins, Shelby Perkins, Carly Jane Sullivan, Katelyn Sullivan and Zolton Katona. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church, 14 Lagunitas Rd, Ross, CA 94957 followed by a Celebration of life at the Lagunitas Club, 205 Lagunitas Rd., Ross, CA 94957. A Celebration of Life will also be held at the Lahontan Golf Club, 12700 Lodge Trail Dr., Truckee, CA 96161 on August 11 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to his beloved University of Oregon, Business School, 1720 E. 13th Ave, Ste. 410, Eugene, Oregon 97403. Go Ducks!
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 12, 2019