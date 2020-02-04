|
|
Erika Gorman A true gift to all who knew and loved her, Erika Gorman left us unexpectedly 1/27/20. Erika was born 8/29/73 in St. Paul, MN. She began her nanny career in New Jersey in 1992, moving to Marin County in 1993 where it continued until her untimely passing. Erika's love of children, family and her caretaking mentality was at the core of who she was. Her compassion was second to none. She was incredibly trustworthy with an unparalleled calm and steadiness and a propensity to take leaps of faith. A wry sense of humor and easy giggle, Erika found fun and joy in the simplest things. Erika had an ageless beauty and that hair! What a lovely girl with a Mid Western heart and a Bay Area mindset. She had a natural way to hang out with 'her kids' imparting lessons, perspective and values without any hint of lecture. And who better to introduce young kids to The Red Hot Chili Peppers and No Doubt? Her beloved mom, Kathryn Gorman, preceded Erika in death. She is survived by her father, Richard Gorman, her brother Rick (Jackie) Gorman, her nephew, Josh Gustafson and niece, Riley Gorman, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, California friends and families who adopted her as their own. Celebrate Erika Thursday, 2/6 anytime 5-8:00PM at Marin Rod & Gun Club, 2675 Francisco Boulevard East, San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 4, 2020