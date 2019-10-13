|
Ernest H. Jensen Ernest H. Jensen passed away on October 3rd, surrounded by the love and support of his family. A World War II veteran, Ernie flew in 44 combat missions over enemy territory, was shot down twice and narrowly escaped capture through the efforts of the underground who smuggled him to safety through a series of enemy check-points. Ernie received citations of distinction for his service, but felt he had done nothing more than to survive each day as he could in conditions that none of us are prepared to face, or ever should. He would always remember the young men he had served with who had lost their lives before really beginning them and would often speak of the tragic waste and cruelty of war. Following his discharge, Ernie found it difficult to return to the normalcy of civilian life. This began to change when he met and married our mother, Frances, with whom he shared his life for the next forty-five years until her death in 1991. Ernie was born in San Francisco and lived in Marin County for over ninety years. Most of his professional life was spent in the Bay Area as a self-employed contractor and builder. After retiring, Ernie traveled throughout the world and took great joy in seeing that countries once so devastated by war were now rebuilt and flourishing. He spent the remainder of his life in Chico California where he moved to be close to his family. Ernie is survived by his daughters Ann Jensen Bagwill and Linda Jensen Rowen, his sons-in-law Bruce Rowen and Taud Bagwill, his grandson Camden Bagwill, and family member Elise Rowen Debord, all of Chico. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ray Guagliano and niece Franci Griffith and her husband, Peter, of Petaluma, and by his nephew Tony Guagliano. Interment will be private.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019