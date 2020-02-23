|
Ernst Kuehn Ernst Kuehn born in Hamburg, Germany on June 28, 1935 passed away on January 18, 2020 after battling an illness for many years. He was a beloved husband, caring father and an influential mentor to many. Ernst was a man of culture, an avid historian and a gifted European automotive mechanic. Much of his youth was spent in Germany involved in scouting and traveling with boyhood friends, which later became the subject of many stories, songs, and poetry he'd share by the fireplace. Studying with Bosch, Volkswagen and Lufthansa, he became a talented mechanic and electrician. Ernst immigrated to North America as a young man, landing in Canada and later the United States, bringing with him his wealth of knowledge. After many years of working at renowned shops in the Bay Area, he established his own business, Ernst Kuehn Automotive in Fairfax, which he ran successfully for over 30 years. His reputation lives on as a genuine, professional, honest man who loved his work. He took great pride in his business and built lasting relationships with his customers from near and far. Complementing his passion for work was his family. Ernst was surrounded by the love and care of his wife Sherry and daughter Christine. He is also preceded by two sons, Michael and Marco from a previous marriage and four grandchildren. Moving from Marin after retirement in 2012, Ernst spent his days gardening and tinkering on his cars in Sebastopol. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and his automotive community. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020