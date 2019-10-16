|
|
Esperanza (Julia) Lopez Nava Passed away peacefully with her children at her side on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She graced the earth with her strong will for 95 years. Esperanza was born in Adjuntas del Refugio in Zacatecas, Mexico on December 20, 1923, the fourth youngest of 9 children of Alejandra Nava and Mateo Lopez. She married Manuel Hernandez in 1941 and they moved to San Francisco by way of Los Angeles in the early 1950s. Esperanza gave birth to 12 children. She was a woman of faith and always made sure to say her prayers before bed. Her spirit was imprinted on all those who experienced her firm handshake and bendici¢n. Esperanza (Julia) is survived by her nine living children and their spouses: Antonia Magnia, Lydia Bouchard, Julia Nakapa'ahu (Pete), Rachel Hernandez, Mickey Contreras (Edward), Nellie Gogas (Will), Hope Hernandez (Kevin Chapman), Manuel M. Her-nandez (Wanda), and Roberto Hernandez (Mila). She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Esperanza was beloved by numerous nieces and nephews and a very large extended family. She was predeceased by her husband Manuel Sr., and her sons Ramiro, Antolino, and Manuel Jr. Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 6:30pm at 1 St. Vincent Drive, San Rafael. Mass services will be Friday at 11am also at St. Vincent's, followed by the burial and reception at Valley Memorial 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. Monte's Chapel Of The Hills - San Anselmo 415-453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 16, 2019