Esther Hougen Taylor Esther Hougen Taylor died peacefully December 13, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin surrounded by family and friends. She was 97. Esther was a pillar of her family, community, and country; devoted wife, mother, grandmother, civil activist, baseball enthusiast, nature and opera lover. She had a vigorous, forceful, optimistic attitude of life, never complaining despite challenges. She modeled Lutheran Christian values. Esther was born July 16, 1922 in Madison, Wisconsin to Professor Olaf Hougen and Olga Berg Hougen, both of Norwegian descent. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a B.S. in Economics and received an M.A. and all but dissertation PH.D. under Professor Edwin Witte, one of the architects of social security. At the UW, she met Fayette G. Taylor of Racine, WI and they married in 1947. Upon Fayette's obtaining a law degree he began his lifelong career in the Internal Revenue Service Legal Division, which took them to Washington D.C., Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. In 1967 they settled in the San Francisco Bay area in Greenbrae/Larkspur where Esther remained until she returned to Madison in 2006. In Marin County, Esther was a member of the Marin Conservation League and the Environmental Forum. She was appointed a Planning Commissioner of Larkspur and was an advocate of the Nature Conservancy. At Marin Lutheran she served on the church council, president of the church women, and Sunday School supervisor. She encouraged and modeled philanthropy of time and money for church, university, public schools and community. She volunteered into her 90's. She was dedicated to racial diversity. After meeting Eleanor Roosevelt in 1937, she became a lifelong Democrat. Esther was predeceased by her parents, her husband Fayette G. Taylor and her son William Fayette Taylor of Berkeley. She is survived by her daughter Martha A. Taylor (Gary Antoniewicz) and her son Richard Hougen Taylor, all of Madison, a daughter-in-law Pamela Smith of Berkeley; three grand-children; four great-grandchildren; and nieces and a nephew. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am, January 11, 2020 at Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Avenue, Madison. Gifts in Esther's memory would be gratefully received by Luther Memorial Church or the University of Wisconsin Foundation for the Esther Hougen Taylor Opera Fund. Please share your memories at www. cressfuneralservice.com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020