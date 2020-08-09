Eugene A. Benson, Jr. July 21, 1953 - July 14, 2020 Gene (Eugene) A. Benson Jr. went to be with the Lord after a valiant 18-month battle with lung cancer. Gene leaves behind Anne (Gallagher) Benson, his beloved wife for 39 remarkable years, three daughters, and four (soon to be five) grandchildren. Gene was born in San Francisco on July 21, 1953. His parents and four siblings moved to San Anselmo in 1965. Gene attended St. Brendan Parish School in San Francisco and St. Rita School in Fairfax before attending Sir Francis Drake High School, graduating in 1971. After a respite in Hawaii, he returned to the mainland and got his Bachelor's degree from University of San Francisco, followed by his accreditation as a Certified Public Accountant. Gene was a gifted innovator and entrepreneur, with seemingly more ideas than days. Alongside his father and brother, Bernie, Gene founded an accounting practice known as Benson Benson, & Co. CPA. He then established his own business, Larkspur Data Resources, after developing a revolutionary idea that transformed a trillion-dollar industry. Its flagship product, DataMaster, gave users easy access to the public tax filings of pension funds, creating much-needed transparency in the retirement-plan industry. Gene's employees remember him as being generous, with many remaining for decades until the business sold in 2018. Gene met Anne in 1978 when he pulled up to the Hidden Valley School tennis courts in his beloved Porsche 911, which he nicknamed "Natasha." Married in 1981, Gene and Anne sold Natasha to put a down payment on their first home, planting roots in Novato which grew with the love of their three daughters, Kelly (Mark), Mary (Christian), and Lindsey (Reed). Gene had many talents and interests, including trains, guitar, jigsaw puzzles, vacationing at their home in Lake Almanor, and the Warriors. After golfing in several Pro-Ams in Maui, Pebble Beach, and Silverado, he turned his clubs in for softball. From Bobby Sox to high school to Cal Haze, Gene became a respected softball coach in Marin and Sonoma Counties in fact, he went so far as to turn his yard into a full softball diamond. He gave up coaching in 2005 to follow Lindsey's college softball career and was known to turn up unannounced in far-flung states to catch a game. Gene's love for family multiplied again and again with the birth of his grandchildren, Freya, Odin, Elizabeth, Larkin, and Mary Leigh (due in August). Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Sr. and Dolores, and sister Joanne. He is survived by his brother Bernie (Cindy), and sisters Kathy and Carrie (Jim). He was beloved by Anne's seven siblings, their spouses, and his 25 nieces and nephews. Gene's family asks that you remember him by treating your neighbor as you would want to be treated, pound every dashboard when a good oldies jam comes on the radio, and every time you hear that long train runnin' ask yourself, "Without love, where would you be now?" Gene's life will be celebrated with a private service. In keeping with Gene's giving spirit, please consider donating to Childfund.org
or Catholic Charities of San Francisco.