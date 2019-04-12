|
Eva Ghilotti In Remembrance In this 5th anniversary of Eva's passing, the Ghilotti Family & friends pause in remembrance of our beloved Eva, and all the good she did during the course of her lifetime. In honoring her, we would like to once again share the following poem she wanted quoted for her obituary at the time, for all that knew and loved her: "For Those I Love and Those Who Love Me" When I am gone, release me, let me goI have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears. Be happy that we had so many beautiful years. I gave to you my love. You can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, But now it's time I traveled alone. So grieve for me for a while if grieve you must, Then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part. So bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on, So if you need me, call and I will come. Though you can't see or touch me, I'll be nearAnd if you listen with your heart, You'll hear all my love around you soft and clear. And then when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and say "Welcome Home".
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019