Evelyn Rosemarie Deane A retired attorney and long time resident of Marin County, died at home on January 28, 2020 at the age of 89. Evelyn Rosemarie Deane was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930 and died in Greenbrae, California on January 28, 2020. After her father died when she was 11, she came as a young teenager to Los Angeles with her mother and brother, where she attended high school and music school. She had a dual pioneering career for a woman. First, as a reed instrument player (tenor saxophone, clarinet and flute) with the Ina Ray Hutton "all girl" band, appearing on a regular TV show on KTLA, as well as a member of the first racially integrated all girl band International Sweethearts of Rhythm, touring throughout the US. Her music career was featured in the San Francisco Chronicle and can be viewed at: https:// www.sfgate.com/entertainment/article/Evelyn- Deane-s-jazz-heritage-2366895.php. After leaving the music world, she married and divorced, raising her two girls, working as a legal secretary to send them to private school. She also got her real estate license and flipped houses to earn extra money. After her daughters graduated from high school, Evelyn went back to university, graduating from UC Berkeley and then obtained a law degree from University of San Francisco. She became a Certified Family Law Specialist, and had a private practice in San Rafael. She met Gil Deane through their activities in the Sierra Club and they were married over 48 years. They traveled extensively and attended many traditional jazz festivals. She was involved with Soroptimist International of Marin County, as well as the local chapter of ITC International Training in Communication, and was president of both clubs. For a number of years, Evelyn battled the symptoms of a hereditary blood disorder known as Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) or Osler-Weber-Rendu Syndrome. In the last part of her life, Evelyn was cared for attentively by Ruci Liku Naketeni and Litiana Motokana, to whom the family extends great appreciation. Evelyn is survived by her husband Gil Deane, daughter Laurie Martin, loving grandson Ryan Martin, daughter Marla Hamilton, son-in-law Terry Hamilton, brother-in-law Sheldon Deane and sister-in-law Esty Deane, stepson Donald Deane and daughter-in-law Ellen Flan-nelly, Lisa Deane and Simon Pius, Jeff and Deb Deane, in addition to many cousins. A memorial is scheduled for February 22 at 1:00pm at The Club at McInnis Park in San Rafael. Contributions in Evelyn's memory can be made to the Cure HHT Foundation at curehht.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2020