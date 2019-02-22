|
|
Everell C. Cummins Age 91, passed away peacefully at home in San Rafael, CA, from Parkin-son's Disease on February 1, 2019. He was born on his family's farm near Walla Walla, WA, on April 17, 1927, to Bessie Ruth Adams Cummins and Clarance Everell Cummins, the youngest of three siblings. Ev graduated from Whitman College, Walla Walla, WA, in 1950, after serving in the US Army in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of WWII. He had a long career with the Social Security Administration, beginning in Juneau, Alaska; Los Angeles; and lastly as Director of the Social Security Payment Center in Richmond, CA. While working for SSA in Los Angeles, he met his wife, Edna Marie Lambert Cummins (1924-2017). For their honeymoon in 1963, they embarked on an around-the-world trip and continued to travel widely throughout their 54-year marriage, visiting every continent. Ev and Marie moved to Marin in 1968, and spent the last 24 years at Smith Ranch Homes, San Rafael, where Ev was an active member of the writing club and served on many committees. A gifted writer, Ev is the author of Train of Innocents: The Story of the Kennedy Train, a book chronicling the eventful Oregon Trail crossing that brought Iowa farmers, including his grandfather and great-grandfather, to Washington Territory in 1862. The book's publication inspired a reunion of over 100 descendants of the wagon train's participants in Oregon in 2006. His second book, the unpublished Alaska: Folks of the Fifties, is a lively collection of short stories derived from his experience working at the Alaska SSA. His articles have been published in several history magazines, and Ev's many memoirs of his travels and the people he met along the way were much enjoyed by his friends and fellow writers. Ev is survived by many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. His sisters Dorothy Vanderpool and Helen Holden pre-deceased him. There will be no services. The Neptune Society, Novato, will honor his wish that his ashes be scattered at sea.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 22, 2019