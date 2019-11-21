|
Everett LeRoy Stiller Long time Fairfax resident Roy Stiller (Everett LeRoy Stiller) passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on November 14, 2019. Roy was 92 years old, a week shy of his 93rd birthday, when he succumbed to lung cancer. Dad always seemed active and vibrant to us, even after his diagnosis. He was a regular at Fairfax Health Club working out mornings into his 92nd year. Born to Dorothy and Everett Stiller in San Francisco on November 20, 1926, Roy was a second-generation San Franciscan who graduated from Lowell High School and USF. He was proud to tell us about being in the parade of people who crossed the Golden Gate Bridge on the day it opened in May of 1937. He was drafted into the army at age 18 (1944) during World War II, where he trained in the Infantry and later as a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. After graduating college, Roy joined San Francisco Federal Savings and Loan as a property appraiser. He retired in 1992 as Senior VP of Loan Portfolios. He would often talk about Marin market values and say "Well, as a retired appraiser, I think" from the seasoned perspective as a retired appraiser. Roy married Mary Dell Sylva in 1951. They spent 46 wonderful years together before she passed in 1997. Roy and Mary raised 4 children: Betsy Ussery (Steve), Cathy McGuinness (Tom), John Stiller and predeceased son Daniel. He loved his grandchildren: Sean McGuinness (Silvia), Amanda Gilardi (John), Caity Ussery, Alec Stiller and Andrew Stiller and great-grandchild Arthur McGuinness. The family moved to a new home in Marinda Oaks on San Gabriel Drive in 1955, and were active lifelong members of St. Rita's church. Mary and Roy loved their neighborhood and friends so much, when they outgrew their first house, they moved the family up the street into a bigger home in 1969. Roy was blessed to find love again, and married Barbara Jeanne Culpepper in 1999. The happy couple just celebrated 20 years of marriage this past May. One of the many stories we love to tell, is about Roy and Barbara. Barbara had lost her husband Hayes, one of Roy's best friends, several years earlier. And after Roy lost Mary, who was one of Barbara's dearest friends, they both realized how much they had in common and enjoyed spending time together. After years of being friends and neighbors, raising their kids and socializing at the many neighborhood parties, the Stiller and Culpepper children were thrilled when Roy & Barbara announced their intent to wed. The newly combined families loved it! Barbara and Roy loved to travel and took many wonderful trips to Europe, including The Borromean Islands in the western part of enchanting Lake Maggiore, Italy. They traveled stateside to visit historical Civil War sights, enjoyed memorable trips to Alaska and many lovely cruises together. They filled their life with love, adventure, laughter, family and friends. Roy is also survived by Barbara's children: Cathy Crottogini (Rob) and Kevin Culpepper, 5 grandchildren and their families, including 2 great grandchildren. We had many fun family events picnicking at Camp Taylor, and memories to cherish of glorious Summer trips to Tahoe. Roy enjoyed countless fishing trips to Bucks Lake and golf excursions to Tahoe with his wonderful group of old friends, who he now unites with in heaven. Dad joined the Meadow Club in 1983 and relished playing with his foursome. He had 3 holes-in-one in his golfing career, the final one at the age of 89! Proud of you Daddio! Roy Stiller, a life well lived. You are loved and will be missed by so many. A funeral mass will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at St. Rita's Church, 100 Marinda Dr., Fairfax. The family would like to thank Joy and the hardworking staff of Hospice for their excellent care and support. The family also thanks Gabby for her love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roy's honor to Hospice By The Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019