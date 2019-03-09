|
|
Faith Y. France-Rinaldi April 2, 1922 February 8, 2019 The only child of Curtis and Charity Yost, Faith grew up in Hiawatha, KS, where she graduated valedictorian from Hiawatha High School in 1940. She received her Bachelor and Master degrees in piano performance from the University of Missouri Kansas City Conservatory of Music under Dr. Wiktor Labunski before continuing on to the Juilliard School for further piano study with Mme. Olga Samaroff. Upon moving to Marin County, Faith performed for several years as pianist with the Marin Symphony Orchestra under Sandor Salgo, with the San Francisco Theological Seminary 200-voice Chorale under Dr. J.M. Kelly and summers under John Finley Williamson of Princeton, Westminster Choir School, and later with the San Rafael Chamber Orchestra founded and conducted by Hugo Rinaldi ultimately leading to the marriage of Faith and Hugo. They shared a deep love for music as well as a passion for excellence in music education, working tirelessly toward these goals in their individual professional pursuits. In 1953, Faith began a 50-year career in music education, teaching piano at Dominican Upper School/College in San Rafael and at the Katharine Branson School in Ross. When Dominican Upper School moved to Sleepy Hollow in San Anselmo in 1965, Faith became full-time Conservatory Director for Grades 1-12 at the newly named San Domenico School. In response to California Public Schools' drastic cuts in music education, Faith founded a high school Virtuoso Scholarship Program at San Domenico in 1977 for advanced string musicians eager to experience exceptional orchestra and chamber music coaching. As the Program thrived, she and Sister Gervaise Valpey, O.P. took Virtuoso Program string quartets to NY City to concertize at Bargemusic, a premier venue for chamber music. Through the years countless wonderful friends and foundations devoted to music donated generously to the Virtuoso Program, helping to raise vital scholarship funding for more than 150 graduates who went on to achieve outstanding careers, some in major symphony orchestras. In 2004, the year Faith retired, a celebration concert featuring the Virtuoso Program Orchestra da Camera took place in the newly constructed Carol Franc Buck Hall of the Arts and Bettye Poetz Ferguson Concert Hall Faith's long time dream fulfilled for San Domenico. She is survived by her two step-daughters and two granddaughters. Her husband Hugo Rinaldi, noted musician-conductor-educator, her son W. David France, and son-in-law Gary Joe Cooper predeceased her. Those wishing to make a donation in Faith's memory may give to the Virtuoso Program Scholarship Fund, c/o Rob DeNunzio, Director, San Domenico School, 1500 Butterfield Road, San Anselmo, CA 94960 or to the Marin Symphony in honor of music director Alasdair Neale, 4340 Redwood Highway, Suite 409C, San Rafael, CA 94903. A memorial service will be held at San Domenico School on Saturday, April 6 at 2:00 p.m. "Remembering the past, let us look to the future of the program with high hopes and glorious expectations. I cannot go on the journey but I shall be there in spirit for my heart will always be at San Domenico."
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 27, 2019