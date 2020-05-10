Fay Derra (Harris) Griffin Fay Derra (Harris) Griffin was born December 12, 1946 in San Rafael, CA. She lived in Marin City, CA. Fay Griffin attended elementary and middle school in Sausalito, CA. She graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1964. Fay received her associates degree from College of Marin. She continued her education at San Francisco State University. She later married the love of her life, John Griffin, Jr. in 1974. To this union three beautiful daughters were born, Antoinette Griffin, Natasha Griffin and Deidre Griffin. She was employed by the U.S. federal government for 34 years before retiring September 2, 2006 as a Human Resources Specialist. Fay was an active and faithful member of the Church of God In Christ, where she participated on the local, regional and national levels. Fay Griffin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 73. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when family and friends are permitted to gather.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 10, 2020.