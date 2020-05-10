Antoinette and Family,



We are saddened by yet another loss to your family, you and your loved ones have endured quite a lot this year and beyond. We are grateful and blessed you have family, community support, faith and the love of God in your heart. We want you to know that you and your family are in our Thoughts and prayers. We know that your mother was not alone when she left us. Yes, the Lord held her with both loving hands and released her from her pain, and your father and loved ones were there with open arms waiting for her as well, may you find comfort in knowing that we will one day see them again. Now you all have yet another Angel in heaven looking after you.



A prayer for you and your family in this difficult time...



Lord Jesus Christ, you are the name above every other name. As The Griffin family and friends mourn the passing of a beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, beloved friend, and mentor to many, may they find safety and comfort in your name. Lord may your voice soothe their pain and strengthen them in their weakness. May your promises provide hope in their distress and stability in their confusion. May the Griffins beautiful loving mother live in perfect peace with you Lord for eternity. As Fay sees you face to face, may she be transformed in your likeness. May grace and peace be her in abundance, through you my Lord, In your mighty name, Amen.



With Deepest Sympathy,



Janice and Jon Reynolds

Coworker