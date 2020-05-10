Fay Derra (Harris) Griffin
1946 - 2020
Fay Derra (Harris) Griffin Fay Derra (Harris) Griffin was born December 12, 1946 in San Rafael, CA. She lived in Marin City, CA. Fay Griffin attended elementary and middle school in Sausalito, CA. She graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1964. Fay received her associates degree from College of Marin. She continued her education at San Francisco State University. She later married the love of her life, John Griffin, Jr. in 1974. To this union three beautiful daughters were born, Antoinette Griffin, Natasha Griffin and Deidre Griffin. She was employed by the U.S. federal government for 34 years before retiring September 2, 2006 as a Human Resources Specialist. Fay was an active and faithful member of the Church of God In Christ, where she participated on the local, regional and national levels. Fay Griffin passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the age of 73. She leaves behind a host of relatives and friends to cherish her loving memory. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when family and friends are permitted to gather.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My condolences to the Griffen/Harris extended family.
Frank Gold
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
I send my condolences to the Harris and Griffin Families. Words cannot express the love and appreciation that I have for Aunt Fay! I will always cherish the numerous memories I hold in my heart. I will always remember her permanent smile and gentle spirit. She will be greatly missed. Until we meet again in heaven
Aisha Bailey
Student
May 10, 2020
God bless for the family
Stephanie Duhe
Friend
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry i could not attend due to distance but was there in spirit.
I with missionary Griffin where we worship at the Cornerstone Community COGIC under the leading of Rev. Jonathan Logan Sr and missionary C. Logan at the time now Bishop and Dr Carolyn Logan where i was impressed at her humble spirit as she served as missionary which influenced me to serve in the same capacity. I even went on further to study deeper in the word of God. I know i will later see her on glory. You will be missed.
Olive Glanville
Olive Glanville
Friend
May 10, 2020
Rest in peace
Ava Tate
Friend
May 9, 2020
What A "Beautiful Soul" My Payers and Condolences from Rosarii Jackson
Rosarii Jackson
Friend
May 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful Cousin. I will love you and miss you always.
Paige J Harris Jr.
Family
May 9, 2020
my Dearest friend (like a Aunt really) a woman of wisdom from the time I was about 12 yrs old all the fellowships and your kind heart
chavette johnson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sorry For The Loss Of Mother Griffin!! So Many Memories!! Sending Our Love & Condolences From Evangelist Roseman's Daughter's!! Torcia (CoCo)
Telloria (Chee-Chee) Erma (Meme) Dezarai (Bambi) Daishanai (Spanky)
Artelia (Angel)
Dezarai Roseman
May 9, 2020
Our family sends our Love & Prayers to the Harris and Griffin family. What a wonderful woman of God Fay was. When my mother was living she spoke wonderful things about Fay. God will sustain you during this time. May God richly bless you as you go through this time of hurt. We Love you and are praying for you!

Renee Smith
Young Family
Renee Smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
Forever in my heart my sweet Aunt Fay! You will not ever be forgotten, but will so be missed rest now Aunt Fay...rest! Love to you AND, Ro, Rj, Vanessa, Isha!
Karen E Harris
Family
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. We first became acquainted in the late 90's taking the 70 or 80 bus back to Marin City from our government jobs in the City. She was the kindest, warmest and most spiritual person ever. Got a chance to then know her lovely and amazing family. An extraordinary loss to family, the community and Cornerstone.
Everett Brandon
Friend
May 9, 2020
I want say I was blessed to have had the privilege to know Missionary Griffin she was an angel sent by God for all the lives she touched she has now returned back to God for her reward of a job well done. Thank you Missionary for the seeds of wisdom you imparted into my life.
I will miss you.
Keith Martin
Friend
May 9, 2020
I WILL ALWAYS MISS AND LOVE MY 1ST COUSIN FAY.. MY MARIN CITY COUSINS WAS MORE BIG BROTHERS AND SISTERS TO ME, ALWAYS GIVING ME GOOD ADVICE, WHICH MADE ME THE GOOD MAN I AM TODAY ❤❤
EMERY LOWE
Family
May 8, 2020
My family was sadden by this loss. She was such a kind and caring person. Her loved touched our family; she will be remembered for all of the great things shed did in the youth department and her work -- especially working with my young people. She will will be missed. "Let your works Praise you in the gate." Rest with the Lord.
Linda Dayce
Friend
May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always....Minster Robert L. Jenkins s.r.
Robert Jenkins
Family
May 8, 2020
Rest in Heaven my Friend, Fay Griffin. We had some good times in the Youth Department, working together as Jurisdiction Youth Chairladies. I will miss being able to pick up the phone and calling you. We were both looking forward to attending the International Women's Convention. Take your rest my friend.
Phyllis Benton
Friend
May 8, 2020
Rest in Heaven, Missionary Griffin. Thanks for all the love and support you've extended to me and my family. I truly miss you already. Sending love to the entire Griffin/Harris family. - John, Amber, Axe, and Aylee Logan Jr.
John Logan
Friend
May 8, 2020
My heart is saddened by your loss; wishing you and your family peace and comfort during this difficult time!
Keelin Pohl
Friend
May 8, 2020
Thank you for excepting me into your house and your family. You were always there for me. Your legacy will forever remain! I know I aspire to be as supportive as you!
Jordan Bizzell
May 8, 2020
One of the best sisters-in-law anyone could ever have. Always so thoughtful and so prayerful of me and mine. Will miss that big smile and "chuckle" that was always genuine. She will continue to live my heart as well as through her awesome children.
Yvonne Harris
Family
May 8, 2020
Janice Trapp
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to you and your family.
Your mother lived a beautiful life and touched so many people. May the love of your family and many memories be of some comfort to you.God bless her!!
Cheryl Marsh
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
"Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies." Proverbs 31:10 Missionary Fay Griffin's life was far above rubies as she was a true gem. I am eternally grateful to have had the privilege of walking along life's path gleaning from her kindness, wisdom, generosity, and kindled spirit. She was a Godly woman who always treated others well. By faith I believe the Lord has placed a crown on her filled with many rubies..."Well done good and faithful servant!" Rest in eternal peace Missionary Griffin - Aunt Fay. Abundant blessings, Ida
Ida Green
Friend
May 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.

Sending my deepest condolences! Love you all...
Tamiko Morgan
Friend
May 8, 2020
Antoinette and Family,

We are saddened by yet another loss to your family, you and your loved ones have endured quite a lot this year and beyond. We are grateful and blessed you have family, community support, faith and the love of God in your heart. We want you to know that you and your family are in our Thoughts and prayers. We know that your mother was not alone when she left us. Yes, the Lord held her with both loving hands and released her from her pain, and your father and loved ones were there with open arms waiting for her as well, may you find comfort in knowing that we will one day see them again. Now you all have yet another Angel in heaven looking after you.

A prayer for you and your family in this difficult time...

Lord Jesus Christ, you are the name above every other name. As The Griffin family and friends mourn the passing of a beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, beloved friend, and mentor to many, may they find safety and comfort in your name. Lord may your voice soothe their pain and strengthen them in their weakness. May your promises provide hope in their distress and stability in their confusion. May the Griffins beautiful loving mother live in perfect peace with you Lord for eternity. As Fay sees you face to face, may she be transformed in your likeness. May grace and peace be her in abundance, through you my Lord, In your mighty name, Amen.

With Deepest Sympathy,
Janice and Jon Reynolds
Coworker
May 7, 2020
Heaven has gained a real Angel. I will miss Fay, she was such a wonderful friend/mentor. Fay will always be in my heart. My prayers to the family❤
Carmen Polk
Friend
May 7, 2020
The most amazing beautiful soul! Thank you for always inspiring, guiding and praying for me ! I will miss you dearly ! ❤
Belinda Ingraham
Friend
May 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.I love ya'll
Shineek Bell
Family
May 7, 2020
To the Griffin family, I send my deepest sympathy, and condolences to you and your family Deidre. Losing a mother is difficult and hard, but she leaves so many memories and legacies with you all, and shes in the hands of our Almighty God. In The masters arms their safety, peace, happiness, no pain, no fear, no more tears, and life internally. Im praying that God will keep you Deidre and your entire family safe in his arms, and his hands extended out to you all, For guidance and direction, But most of all strength. I send my prayers, my love, and thoughts to you all, may God bless you and keep you safe in his arms, At this most difficult and hard time in your lives.
Diana Turner
Friend
May 6, 2020
May 6, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
