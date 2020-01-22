|
Felix Jean Lucien "Lou" Etcheverry Felix Jean Lucien "Lou" Etcheverry, a native San Franciscan, born October 19, 1932, entered eternal rest on January 14, 2020 in San Rafael, CA with his wife of 50 years, Jean Engler, by his side. Lou was the son of Agnes Canton-Bacara and Felix Etcheverry and younger brother of Jeannette Aubert, who predeceased him in 2011. Soon after Lou's birth the family left San Francisco to live in Lys, France on their farm, Chateau La Pleche. In November 1941, they were forced to escape France and settled briefly in New York City with relatives. They eventually made their way back to their beloved city of San Francisco. Lou attended public schools in the City and served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Lou and his wife and young children moved to Marin County, CA in 1972. In 1992, Lou retired from the City and County of San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department after enjoying 30 years as a gardener in Golden Gate Park. Lou leaves behind his beloved wife, Jean. He was devoted to his children, Lauren French (Jeffrey), Daniel Etcheverry (Melissa) and Paul Etcheverry (Carly) and his grandchildren Alison and Charlie French, and Vivian Etcheverry. He also leaves behind a nephew, Roger Aubert; and niece and goddaughter Roxanne Aubert Hogan; sisters-in-law Virginia Wolff and Maureen Huson; and many relatives in New York, France, and San Francisco. Vigil will be held Friday, January 24th at Keaton's Mortuary in San Rafael, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Rosary starts at 5 p.m. Funeral at St. Isabella's Catholic Church on Saturday, January 25th in San Rafael, 11 a.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020