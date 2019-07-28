|
|
Flora Praszker Flora Praszker, longtime Mill Valley resident and a former Mayor of that town, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her four loving children on May 23, 2019 following a brief illness. It was another beautiful day at the family home with two ducks in the pool, five deer grazing in the yard, several squirrels running along the oak tree branches, and a small fox darting past the kitchen patio. Flora was 97 years old. A lifelong learner with a great love of books, Flora spoke five languages and read in three. A scholar, an educator, a conservationist, and a concerned citizen, she was committed to passing on the knowledge of the greatness of mankind to her children, and to preserving the natural environment for their futures. Above all else, she was a loving wife and caring mother, taking great pride in the fact that each of her four children had earned post-graduate degrees. Born in Florence, Italy in 1922, Flora Clara Grossi was the youngest of three daughters born to Anita Bandini and noted opera singer Ugo Grossi. In 1938, upon the premature death of her parents, she and her sister, Louisa, immigrated to America, joining their older sister Cecilia. Their immigration was facilitated by the Roman Catholic Church and their uncle, Rev. Albert R. Bandini, co-founder of the Italian Catholic Federation. Arriving in the Bay Area at the age of 16 with little command of the English language, Flora quickly flourished, finishing high school and graduating UC Berkeley with a Bachelor's degree in French by the age of 20. She would go on to earn two Master's degrees: one in French Studies, the other in Library Science. She went on to earn a PhD in Romance Languages and Literature. In 1953 she was the recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, which allowed her to finish her doctoral studies at the Sorbonne in Paris. She would go on to serve on both the UC Berkeley and Stanford University faculties. Flora met her husband, Michael Praszker, while teaching a French class in which he was a student. They married in 1955. By 1957, with three infants in tow, they moved to Mill Valley where they would add one more child to their family, making a family of six and a happy marriage until Michael's death in 1999. In the mid 1970's, with her children either in college or busy with their own activities and her teaching days behind her, Flora continued her lifelong learning by attending classes at UC Berkeley and at Oxford University in England, earning herself a further certification in Urban & Regional Planning. She put that knowledge to work by serving two terms on the Mill Valley City Council and as serving as appointed Mayor from 1982-1983. Always a staunch supporter of open space, it was during her term as Mayor that the Bayfront Park lands were dedicated to preservation instead of development. She was also a strong proponent of allowing the famed Sweetwater Music Hall to play music in the evenings. She would go on to serve as President of the AAUW, President and Trustee of the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito Abatement District, Mill Valley Outdoor Art Club, Mill Valley Library, Association of Bay Area Governments, and the Sewer Agency of Southern Marin, among many others. Flora enjoyed watching her children grow and attending their various events. She could often be found at the opera, traveling to Europe with her husband and walking with him on Mt. Tam, in Cascade Canyon, or along Richardson Bay. She enjoyed walking to the market instead of driving, pulling weeds in her garden, and she especially loved her peace and quiet, which allowed her to get lost in her reading or to reflect on her childhood in Italy, a country she missed and loved with all of her heart. Flora described herself "as a new 'Renaissance' woman, trained in the traditions of the old world, yet thoroughly involved and committed to the new." Flora believed she had experienced the best of both the old world and the new: Florence, representing the epitome of man's creative endeavor, and Marin County, a masterpiece of God's creation. Flora is preceded in death by her sister Cecilia and her husband of 44 years, Michael. Her death is mourned by her four children, daughter Karen Praszker of Mill Valley, twin sons Robert Praszker (Rocio) of Mill Valley and Kenneth Praszker of Mill Valley, and her youngest child, Alexander Praszker (Laura) of Redwood City. Flora also leaves behind her grandchildren Aquaba, Aaron, Robin, Austen, Michael and Tyler, as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. She is survived by her sister, Louisa, who has recently turned 100 years old. A private ceremony was held at Fernwood Cemetery on June 4, 2019. Donations can be made in her name to any of the causes she supported which are listed here: Marin Agriculture Land Trust (MALT), Marin Audubon Society, The Marin Marine Mammal Society, San Francisco Symphony, and the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 28, 2019