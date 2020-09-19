Forrest Rene Morphew Forrest Rene Morphew peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with his family by his bedside. He reached the blessed age of 101. Forrest was born July 1, 1919 in Texarkana, Texas to Franklin and Aida Louise Morphew. During the Great Depression, he worked on his grandfather's farm until graduating from high school when he left Texas for California to join the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC). Forrest never looked back. While in the CCC, he worked for three years in the Cleveland National Forest in the San Diego area, building state parks and fighting fires. He joined the U.S. Forestry Service and spent time in Lake Tahoe in what is now known as Emerald Bay State Park. After the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, Forrest enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was transferred to sea duty aboard the USS San Juan, where he achieved the rank of Lieutenant. The San Juan was a command ship of Admiral Halsey's Third Fleet destroyer screen in the Pacific. One of his proudest moments was being on the USS San Juan just outside of Tokyo Bay on August 27, 1945, protecting the battleship Missouri, while General MacArthur accepted Japan's surrender. After the end of the war, Forrest continued his service with the Navy as part of the Naval Reserve until 1959. Forrest was a graduate of Stanford University, class of 1950. After graduating, Forrest remained in the Bay Area, where he resided until his death. On November 7, 1959, Forrest married Ephimia Enepekides from Athens, Greece. Eventually, they settled in Tiburon and Forrest ran the ARCO Bulk Plant on West Francisco Boulevard until the late 1970's, when he left ARCO and moved to property he purchased on East Francisco Boulevard. There he owned and operated The Oil Warehouse, a wholesale/retail oil and gasoline business, until he retired in 1996, at the age of 76. After retirement, Forrest and Ephimia enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa as well as spending time with their family and friends. Forrest and Ephimia moved from Tiburon to Byron Park Adult Community in Walnut Creek, CA in August 2018. Throughout his life in Marin County, Forrest was active in many community organizations. He was a founding member and building fund chairman of the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Novato, member of the Navy League of Marin County, Vice President and three-time past President of the Greenwood Beach Homeowners Association and a part time Director of the Sewerage Agency of Southern Marin, among many others. His longest serving position, which he held until he was 98, was with the Richardson Bay Sanitary District where he was a Director and three-time past President over a span of more than 34 years. Forrest was recognized as the oldest and longest serving elected official in Marin County. Forrest had twinkling, vivid blue eyes, a quick wit and quirky sense of humor that his family always had fun with. When you saw that twinkle, you knew he was coming up with something funny. Up until the very end, Forrest maintained his wit and happy demeanor that served him well his entire life. Forrest is preceded in death by his siblings Joyce Ross and Leon Morphew. Forrest is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Ephimia; their three daughters, Louisa Murray (Keith) of Virginia; Donia Gousios (George) of Lafayette, CA; Melinda Lu (Rick) of Saratoga, CA; and seven grandchildren: Jordan Murray (James Miller); Ryan Murray, Christopher Gousios, Athan Gousios, Nicholas Gousios, Brandon Lu and Alexis Lu. A special thank you to his caregivers over the past several months: Marilou, Sonya and Priyanka. He leaves many friends too numerous to mention, but he loved you all very much. He will be missed by many. Funeral services will be held at the Nativity of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Novato on Thursday, September 24, 2020. There will be a time to pay respects beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a service at 11:00 a.m. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Interment will be private.