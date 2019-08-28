|
|
Frances Ann Mary McCann Carpenter Aug. 21, 1930 - Aug. 19, 2019 Frances passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 in Rohnert Park, two days short of her 89th birthday. Born in Stockton CA, she grew up in San Francisco where she also raised her five children. Frances worked as a bookkeeper for Giampolini & Co, a SF painting contractor, retiring after 43 years to Corte Madera, then Sonoma County. She enjoyed her retirement as an avid 49er, Giants and NASCAR fan, traveling with her dear friend Alma, and as a cherished "Grams" and "GG" to her eight grandchildren (Eric, Aaron, Chip, Jessica, Kayla, Jeffrey, Christopher and Michael) and eight great grand-children (Noah, Cassidy, Gage, Dylan, Austin, Brandon, Logan and Connor). Frances is survived by her daughter Catherine and husband Joe, son Jerome and wife Debbie, sibling Peter, and daughter-in-law Patty. Preceded in death by her son, Michael, daughters Ginger and Christine, and grandson Chip. Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass, (Saturday, August 31st, 11:00 am - St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 4595 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park CA), directly followed by a celebration of life gathering. Private Interment: Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 28, 2019