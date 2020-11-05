Frances Capper Frances Patricia Capper, born September 27, 1926, died on October 6, 2020 of natural causes. Hers was a mighty full life, during which she interacted with and gave generously to hundreds of people and animals. Frances was never still; she was always involved with the community in some helpful way: teaching children with disabilities to swim, reading to blind persons, bringing dogs to residents of care facilities, introducing single people to one another, and feeding wild cats. She had a lot of love to pass around, and pass it around she did. She will be remembered with many smiles and full hearts. She is survived here in the Bay Area by her three sons, Norman, Steven and David Capper; five grandchildren; and one niece, Janis Bell. All of them visited her often in her final years, letting her know, over and over, how special she was and how grateful they were. Rest in peace, dear Francie Capper.



