|
|
Frances F. Vogel A memorial mass will be held to commemorate Frances F. Vogel of San Rafael at 10:00 a.m., November 15th in St. Raphael's Mission Chapel. Frances was born in Queens, New York on June 13, 1928. Upon graduation from high school, she worked as a secretary in Manhattan at a law firm until she left to raise her family. In 1970 she made a coast to coast move, after her husband, Alfred, was transferred to San Francisco. She was a resident of San Rafael for 49 years, devoting her life to her family, her faith and volunteering at St. Raphael's Church. She was an avid Warriors fan; loved a delicious meal, a glass of wine and a good joke til the end. Frances died October 8, 2019 outliving her husband Alfred by 25 years and living independently. She was 91. Frances is survived by her three daughters, Ellen Vogel and Joel Samuels of San Francisco, Nancy Vogel of Crested Butte, Colorado, and Mary and Michael Birnbaum of San Anselmo, as well as two grand-children, Josh Birnbaum of San Francisco, and Ali Birnbaum of San Anselmo. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Little Wishes, POB 2208, San Anselmo, 94979.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2019