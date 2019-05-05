|
Frances Jacobs It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Frances Jacobs, on April 29, 2019 after a brief, but valiant, battle with a rare form of cancer. Frances was born Frances Jean Leppo in Roxbury, Massachusetts on October 8, 1928. She was a middle child in her family of 10 children and was predeceased by her nine brothers and sisters. Frances met her beloved husband, Leslie, when she was 14 and Les was 15. Their first official date was one year later and six years after that, on October 4, 1950, they were married. They had three daughters, Sherry, Marcia, and Gay whom they raised in Worcester, MA before moving to the Bay Area in 1977. Frances was incredibly creative and loved to knit and crochet. She made countless beautiful afghans for friends and family, each of which she crafted with great detail and always made with love. Frances worked as an Executive Assistant for many years; however, her favorite title was that of Nana. She was the epitome of the doting Nana; proudly boasting about her grandchildren and their numerous accomplishments whenever she had the chance. Not one to sit still for long, you would often find Frances on the stationary bike or in the pool with her friends. She was smart, a voracious reader, and had a wonderfully, quick sense of humor. She was making those around her laugh until her final days. Frances is survived by her husband, Leslie, her daughters Sherry Jacobs, Marcia Jacobs, and Gay Jacobs; Sherry's partner Robert Kaufman, son-in-law Steve Halford, and her three grandchildren Melissa Halford, Noah Halford, and Annali Jacobs. We would like to thank the hospice workers and incredible caregivers who helped keep Frances comfortable as well as the many friends and family members whose love helped not just Frances, but the family as well. There will be a gathering of friends and family held at Marin Valley Country Club at 100 Marin Valley Drive in Novato on Sunday, May 19, from 1pm-4pm. Any donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019