Frances M. la Cour Frances la Cour died peacefully on July 28, 2019 at her Novato home surrounded by the love of her cherished family. Born Frances Mary Hansen in San Francisco on December 29, 1927 to Holger and Mary Hansen, she was the second of six children. She met the love of her life, John la Cour, in 1940; they married in 1947 and spent 54 happy years together. Also known as Fran, Frannie, Fluffy, Mom, and Grandma along with other colorful and endearing names, she loved life and found joy in things big and small, though her family was her greatest passion. Generous, kind, caring, and loving, always with a ready smile and easy laugh, she made friends easily and kept them close to her heart throughout her long life. Frances is survived by her three children - Nanette Londeree (Bill) of Novato, Jon la Cour (Kathy) of Rozet, WY and Peter la Cour (Mury) of Petaluma; eight grandchildren - Colleen Ryan (Ed), Jess la Cour (Blaine), Karissa Jaloway (Brandon), Christian la Cour (Alyssa), Kelli Baradat (Chris), Jacob la Cour, Hannah Peterson and Johnny la Cour; and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John and her eldest daughter, Susan Howard. She is also survived by her sister Lois Callas of Healdsburg. The family will be forever grateful to the wonderful people at Hospice by the Bay who made it possible for her to be comfortable at home to the end. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice by the Bay or a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 4, 2019