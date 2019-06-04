|
Frances Marian Cronin Passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 with her family by her side. She led a rich, full life and had an infinitely kind and generous spirit. She was a wonderful mother and sweet, loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and a great-grandmother to one great-grand child. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and dear friends but we take solace in knowing she is finally with the man she loved her whole life, our beloved father, Mike Cronin. Frances is survived by her four children, Mike Cronin, Jr., David Cronin, Teresa Brown, and Kathleen Belda. Family and Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Cloverdale, CA. In lieu of flowers please have donations sent to St. Peter's Catholic Church, 491 S. Franklin St., Cloverdale, CA 95425.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 4, 2019