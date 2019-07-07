Home

More Obituaries for Frances Wortman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Wortman

Frances Wortman Obituary
Frances Wortman Frances Wortman, 87, of San Rafael, California, died peacefully on Monday, June 10, at Villa Marin in San Rafael. She was born in Chicago and raised in Aurora, Illinois. She is survived by her two children, son Robert Wortman and daughter Sally Wortman (Brook Hinton); her brother, Thomas George; brother-in-law Richard Wortman; nieces and nephews; and her cherished companion, John Schmiedel. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Gordon Wortman, in 1997; her parents, Frank and Frieda George; sister Virginia Kastory and brother-in-law Frank Kastory.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 7, 2019
