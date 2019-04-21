Home

Francis E. (Frank) Mulholland

Francis E. (Frank) Mulholland
Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland Age 82, long time Marin County resident, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 11:00 am at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, with visitation starting at 10:00 am, reception to follow. The Committal will be on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home Novato, California
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
