Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland Age 82, long time Marin County resident, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 11:00 am at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, with visitation starting at 10:00 am, reception to follow. The Committal will be on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home Novato, California
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 21, 2019