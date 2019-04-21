Home

Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, Funeral Home, Crematory and Reception Center
650 Bugeia Ln.
Novato, CA 94945
415-897-9609
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Committal
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Colma, CA
View Map
Francis E. (Frank) Mulholland


Francis E. (Frank) Mulholland Obituary
Francis (Frank) E. Mulholland Age 82, long time Marin County resident, passed away on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 25th, 11:00 am at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Oakmont, Santa Rosa, with visitation starting at 10:00 am, reception to follow. The Committal will be on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home Novato, California
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
