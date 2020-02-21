|
Francis Earline Barron Jan. 10, 1927- Feb. 17, 2020 Earline Barron faces death twice. The first time was Christmas of 2010 when the flu turned into a encephalitis-type illness that put her life in danger for more than a month. The second was at the age of 93 when her body just wore out. She was born and raised in Mountain City, Tenn., the oldest child of Earl and Ruth Rambo. Soon after, she won a five dollar gold piece in a prettiest baby contest. She attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she studied business. She met her future husband Roy Barron while both were working in Louisiana. During their 65-year marriage, the couple lived in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, New York and Illinois before relocating to Novato, CA in the mid 1970s when Roy was hired as executive editor of the Independent Journal. Earline spent many years working as a bookkeeper for the city of Novato. She was active in the First Baptist Church of San Anselmo (now Red Hill Church). Back in Illinois, she had taught Sunday school and ran the vacation Bible school when her daughters were young. More recently, she helped in the nursery, attended retreats at Mt. Herman and was a member of American Baptist Women on the West. For many years she was a volunteer usher at the Marin Civic Center and she won numerous ribbons for her jams, jellies and apple butters at the Marin County Fair, where she also volunteered. In addition, she loved traveling and spending time with her three grandsons. Her trips included Greece, China, various European countries, Tahiti, and an archeological dig in Egypt. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Martha Gale Holden and brother James Rambo. She is survived by daughters Rebecca (Marc) Bowen of Pismo Beach, Katherine Fries (Richard) of Petaluma and grandsons Matthew Bowen of Vacaville, Jonathan Bowen of Fairfield and Stephen Fries of Petaluma. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Red Hill Church, 921 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., San Anselmo, Ca. 94960. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marin Evening Rotary Club Journalism Scholarship Fund or Red Hill Church.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 21, 2020