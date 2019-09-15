|
Francis Wilbur (Will) Pereira Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born at his home in Sausalito California on August 15, 1925 to Frank A. and Lyda Pereira; the second son of a pioneer Sausalito family and a prominent Portuguese businessman. He moved to Stinson Beach at age 12. He graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1943 and enlisted that same year in the US Navy. He served aboard the LST 70 in the South Pacific including Guam, Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and Japan during WWII and received the Silver Lifesaving Medal. After the war Will met and married the love of his life, Patricia Jean (McClees) Pereira on April 1, 1950 and they settled in Novato in 1954, He said "I never forgot an Anniversary". Will retired as a correctional officer from San Quentin Prison after 33 years of service and was a member of the SIRS, past president of the Sausalito 20/30 Club, Sea Point Parlor #158, Native Sons of the Golden West (participating in their drum and bugle corps) and treasurer of his LST 70 association attending and hosting reunions all over the United States. Will enjoyed gardening, camping, golf, and oil painting but his family is what he loved most. He had a wonderful sense of humor and everyone loved his jokes. His wife Patricia preceded him in death. He is survived by his three daughters; Kathleen Pereira of Novato, Deanna Underwood of San Rafael, and Sharon Pereira-Matsumoto of Redding, CA; 7 grandchildren; Ian Underwood, Jenny Underwood, Joshua Underwood, Kelly Underwood, Caitlin Matsumoto-Clayton, Megan Matsumoto, Kyle Matsumoto, and niece / nephew Shirley Tyson and William Pereira. No services are planned.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019