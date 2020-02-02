|
|
Frank Edward Muscat Frank passed away on the evening of January 19th after 2 years of painful back surgeries. He was 92 years old, born on October 31st 1927 in San Francisco the oldest child of Sebastian and Margaret Muscat. Following school he served in the U.S. army for two years at the end of WWII. After returning home he followed in his father's trade and became a carpenter. Settled in Marin County in 1960 and worked mainly in remodeling, retiring after 40 years. While he was in the army he was stationed in Austria. There he learned to ski and loved it, continuing it when he got home. Belonging to a ski club he was able to take advantage of the easy drive to Tahoe on weekends. Frank was also active in a bicycle club and another of the souvenirs he brought home from Austria, Folk Dancing, which he enjoyed with a group in Sonoma. Never forgetting old friends from the neighborhood where he grew up in San Francisco he got together with friends who belonged to the Village Boys. A group they had formed as young kids. He leaves behind three sisters, Joan Devine of Pacifica, Mary Grant and Barbara Giacalone of Mill Valley. Also many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be said at St. Isabella's Church at (ADDY) at 11:00 AM on February 10th. Burial immediately after at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020