Frank J. U'Ren Frank U'Ren passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. He was born in Oregon City, Oregon in 1935, to Francis H. and Irene U'Ren. Shortly after, the family moved to Tacoma, Washington where they lived for a few years. A work transfer in 1940 took Frank's father to Spokane, Washington where the family lived for many years. Another work transfer in the early 1950s brought the U'Ren family to the San Francisco area, where they purchased a home in Fairfax. Frank graduated from Sir Francis Drake High School, and attended College of Marin for two years. Frank was a lifelong employee of Union Carbide Corporation, having started working as a mail clerk for the company in San Francisco during high school vacations. The company employed him part time while he completed his schooling at College of Marin, after which he was hired full time as an administrative assistant. He was a Western Region Manager at retirement. Frank proudly served on the Novato Planning Commission, Novato City Council, and was Mayor of Novato in 1979-1980. He remained actively involved in Novato politics and was a long-time member of the Marin Conservation League. Frank enjoyed playing sports including tennis, and golf, and he was a loyal Warriors fan. After retiring, he enjoyed travel, spending summers at the Russian River, and taking long walks around Novato. Frank is survived by his wife, Pat U'Ren, his children James U'Ren (Susan), Mary Bennett (Lane Means), David U'Ren (Anita), step-daughter, Nancy O'Neill Shepardson (Scott), his grandchildren, Savannah Doran (Will), Jesse U'Ren, Katie Shepardson, and Rachel Shepardson, and by his sister, Shirley Ann Housley. Frank was predeceased by his sisters, Evelyn U'Ren and Catherine Yarnell. A memorial service and celebration of Frank's life will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, located at 1806 Novato Blvd. in Novato. Luncheon reception to follow at the Our Lady of Loretto Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Our Lady of Loretto Church, Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 13, 2019