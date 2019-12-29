|
Dr. Frank R. Tavel Frank R. Tavel, MD, a resident of San Rafael, physician leader, and active community volunteer, recently passed away following a brief illness. He was 89 years old. He is survived by his beloved family, including Janis, his wife of 68 years; son Dave (Reem); brother Howard; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his children Rodger, Marjorie, and baby Kenny, as well as by his parents Mollie and Harry Tavel. Dr. Tavel was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. He received his undergraduate degree at Yale University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He received his medical degree from the University of Colorado Medical School where he graduated Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed his internship at San Francisco General Hospital and residencies at San Mateo General, Veteran's Hospital San Francisco and at the UCSF Medical Center. His medical training was interrupted during the Korean War when he served as a captain in the Air Force Medical Corps. Moving to Marin in 1961, he joined a urology practice in San Rafael, where he faithfully served patients for over 34 years. In addition to his practice, he served as Chief of Staff of Marin General Hospital, taught at the UCSF Medical School and Veteran's Hospital, and was a member of the American Medical Association and the American Urological Association. Dr. Tavel took great pride and enjoyment in his community volunteer work, which included serving on the board of directors (and as chair) of Marin General Hospital. At the time of his passing, he was an active member of the Marin Community Clinics board of directors and served on its Medical Advisory and Finance Committees. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, enjoyed traveling, and possessed a strong interest in wellness. A loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and caring physician, he will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thanks to his many kind caregivers. The family requests that donations be made in Dr. Tavel's name to the at DementiaSociety.org/ donate or to Marin Community Clinics at marinclinic.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 29, 2019