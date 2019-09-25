|
|
Frank S. Crivello Passed away peacefully, Monday, September 23, 2019 in San Rafael, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Evelyn Crivello of Novato; his loving children, Tony Crivello and wife Vincenza, Michael Crivello and Linda Perazzo and husband Steve, all of Novato; his adored grandchildren, Christina Bryant and husband Tanner, Anthony Crivello and Nicholas and Christopher Perazzo; and his cherished great-granddaughter Bryn Bryant. Frank was born in Palermo, Sicily on August 24, 1932 and immigrated to San Francisco in 1948. He proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1957. In 1968, Frank began his career as a restauranteur at Fisherman's Wharf as the owner of Crivello's Oyster Bar and then in 1981 in Marin County at Crivello's Italian and Seafood Restaurant. Friends are invited to the visitation tonight, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m., and the vigil service at 7p.m. at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's, 1 St. Vincent Drive, Novato. Friends are also invited to the Funeral Mass, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's. Entombment with military honors will follow the funeral mass at Valley Memorial Park, 650 Bugeia Lane, Novato. The family prefers memorial contributions in his memory be made to Buck Institute for Research on Aging. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma. Online condolences may be left at: adobecreekfuneralhome. com.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 25, 2019