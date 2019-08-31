|
|
Frank W. Montenegro Age 91, of San Rafael, passed away peacefully at home on August 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Frank was born in San Francisco to Peter Montenegro and Mary Albarez on April 11, 1928. He attended Mission High School and City College of San Francisco. He worked for the Federal Reserve Bank where he met and married Elvera DeMatei. After 42 years, he retired in 1990. In retirement he pursued his passion for the arts and took piano lessons, joined the Marin Barbershop Chorus, and at one point, he was a member of two Barbershop quartets. He lived for his family and cherished time spent with them. Frank will be greatly missed by his wife, Elvera; son, Paul (Evelyn); daughter, Paula (Frank); six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral mass to celebrate Frank will be held at St. Anselm's Catholic Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, 2019