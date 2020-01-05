Home

Fred Bunting He built an edifice of a life Fred Bunting, admired civil engineer, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in Sausalito on December 29, 2019, at the age of 96. Fred was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 23, 1923, the son of Fred and Mary Bunting. He played rugby in school and at Queen's University of Belfast, and upon graduating studied civil engineering at Imperial College London. He travelled the world, and left his mark. Structures from bridges to subway stations bear his name in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Canada, San Francisco, Oakland, Caracas, Atlanta, Taipei, and Chicago. He is preceded in death by his wife Yolanda, who passed on November 20, 2001, and his younger brothers Ed and John. He is survived by his three children Fred, Paul, and Alexandra, and two grandchildren, Emily and Fiona. Thank you, dad, for inspiring us to see the world as a place to be explored, and a chance to leave a mark. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
