Fred Obayashi Passed away suddenly in Truckee, CA on January 14, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Tate (Nic), ex-wife Diane, brothers Roger (Carol), Harry (JoAnn) and nephews and grandnieces. Born in Canada, Fred lived in Marin County for over 30 years. He loved playing guitar, cooking a great meal, snowboarding and spending time with friends and family. If you knew Fred you loved Fred. His memorial will be in Muir Beach on February 8, 2020. We miss you Fred.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 29, 2020