Fred T. Johnson On Saturday, October 17th, 2020 Ferdinand "Fred" T. Johnson passed away in his home surrounded by his family. Fred was born and raised on a dairy farm in Stow, Massachusetts. He joined the Air Force and was stationed first in Japan, then to a small post on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County. This set him on a course that would eventually lead him to the love of his life, Jacklyn. It took him only three months to fall in love and marry this California girl, and together they got to work on building the family that survives him today. Fred's gift was showing others how to love fiercely. His wife and three children were not only supported by him, but knew they were the center of his universe. Until, of course, his six grandchildren were born. He and Jacklyn went to every cheerleading competition, softball game, piano recital, graduation, and birthday. Fred was the definition of a great husband, father, mentor, and grandfather. He was a giant of a man, and no amount of words could encapsulate the great fortune we feel to have loved him. He's survived by wife Jacky; daughter Suzy; son David; and grandchildren Scotty, Andrea, Heather, Kelsey, Brittany, and Michaela. And son Russ is waiting for him on the other side. The family will be having a private ceremony with plans of a larger celebration of life next spring. If you would like to send flowers or cards, please send them to 201 San Felipe Way, Novato, CA 94945.



