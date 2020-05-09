Gage A. Schubert Gage Schubert, 84, a 52 year resident of Mill Valley, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at his home. His last weeks were filled with visits from family and close friends. Gage was born in Ohio, but lived in many places during his early years due to his father's service in the Navy and career as a college professor. Though he moved from Minneapolis to Southern California in the late 1950s, a weekend trip to the Bay Area changed everything Gage moved up to San Francisco as quickly as he could. He worked for the locally-famous artist Wolo at the Happy Things portrait shop on Grant Avenue, where he met his future wife, Lettie Connell, a well-known puppeteer. Together they opened The Schlock Shop on Grant Ave., and then Schubert's Toy Square on Union Street. They were married in early 1961 and had two children in the next couple of years. The family moved to the Scott Valley neighborhood of Mill Valley in 1968 and remained there for 52 years. Schubert's Toy Square closed in 1973. Gage became very involved in civic life and was a supporter of and/or volunteer with many Mill Valley institutions over the years; the Fall Arts Festival, the Dipsea, the West Point Inn, the Scott Valley Swim & Tennis Club, the Mountain Play, the Marin Theater Company, the Milley Awards, Slide Ranch, and many others. In the late 1980s he began spending a lot of time in Maui and was very involved with local organizations there as well; the Hui No'eau Visual Arts Center, the Maui Arts & Cultural Commission, Maui Botanical Gardens, Ebb & Flow Arts, etc. Gage had many passions that he pursued energetically: travel, friends, real estate development, philanthropy, the arts, books, movies, and in recent years, the Golden State Warriors. He will be remembered for his larger-than-life generosity, enthusiasm, passion, hands-on approach and irreverent sense of humor. Gage was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 45 years, Lettie Connell Schubert. He is survived by his two siblings and their families; his inner circle Becky and Terry Smith, Martha (Moosie) Yim, Rob and Rose MacConnell, Jorge and Shannon Archila, and David, Mary-Anne, Tess and Kat Schubert; as well as his extended family and many, many close friends. His family and friends are planning to hold a memorial in Mill Valley as soon as the COVID-19 situation will allow. Donations may be made to any of the Mill Valley or Maui civic organizations listed above.



