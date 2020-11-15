Gail Ann (Robinson) Scott Gail Ann (Robinson) Scott passed away in her Tiburon home, pursuant to her wishes, surrounded by family on October 20, 2020 from natural causes. Gail was born in San Francisco, California on September 1, 1933 to Joseph Robinson and Alice (Griffin) Robinson. Joseph was an engineer and Alice taught in the San Francisco school system. Gail attended Convent of the Sacred Heart School, followed by San Francisco State University. She married her childhood friend from Pacific Heights, Douglas Patrick Scott, and raised four children in Tiburon, who survive her: Doug Scott, Robin Scott Wray (Ted), Alison Scott, and Peter Scott (Christina). She is also survived by her five grandchildren: McKenna and Chase Wray, and Grace, Alice, and Eloise Scott, all of Belvedere-Tiburon; and her sister, Jean Monjauze of Mill Valley. The Scotts were members of the Tiburon Peninsula Club and while there, Gail made her theatrical debut in the Pelican Players. Later, Gail was management support at the club, followed by being office staff at The Ark newspaper. Her love of writing and cooking led to a food column, called Gail's Galley. Robin Scott Wray, Gail's daughter, now writes her own column called Robin's Recipes. Her final and longest employment was at the Lagunitas Country Club in Ross as the club manager. Gail was a parishioner of St. Hilary Catholic Church in Tiburon and member of the Tuesday Prayer Group. A very caring circle of friends sent cards and letters when Gail was no longer able to participate. The family sends them a thank you. A private celebration of her life has been held at the home of Gail's fellow Sacred Heart alumna, Marilyn Knight, and officiated by Gail's childhood friend, Father Bruno Gibson O.P. The family sends a heartfelt thanks and encourages donations to Hospice by the Bay. Gail's wish to remain in her home would not have been possible without the participation of Hospice by the Bay and involvement of all family.



