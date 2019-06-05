|
Gail E Meyers Gail Meyers, a Novato resident for more than 45 years and one of the city's most passionate civic watchdogs, passed away May 23 at the age of 84. A Celebration of Life is planned for 11 a.m. June 22 at Novato City Hall. As a vocal political critic for four decades, Gail only missed a handful of significant city meetings and regularly stepped to the microphone to voice her concerns. Gail, who ran unsuccessfully several times for City Council, pushed elected officials to be transparent with the public and eliminate deals conducted behind closed doors. She challenged the political process, tossed the occasional verbal dart and made sure the decisions that shaped the future of her town were strong ones. Gail Elaine Smith was born March 10, 1935, in Alabama but grew up in Connecticut. Gail attended the University of Connecticut for a couple of years, worked as a bank teller supervisor, and took many road trips. She relocated to San Francisco in 1959 and worked in the banking industry. She met and married Bill Meyers, who worked for an international accounting firm. They settled in Lima, Peru, where he had opened a company office. The couple had their first two daughters in Peru, and the third daughter arrived after the young family had moved to back to Connecticut. After enjoying New England for a time, the family moved to Novato in 1974. Gail constantly attended City Council meetings to be sure Novato had sufficient open space, cultural activities, and a strong local economy. She was a member of committees and task forces, and she used her public access TV show, "Pulse of Novato," to convey her thoughts on local issues. Most of all, she made sure the city leaders followed law and protocol. Her 80th birthday coincided with a City Council meeting that also represented her 40th year of attending the council meetings. On that occasion, Gail received the Key to the City of Novato. On the home front, Gail put family first. She was an accomplished pianist, an artist, a great cook, a fan of musical theater, and an avid traveler. Gail is predeceased by her husband, William Stephen Meyers, her mother, father, step-father, and sister Sylvia Diane Van de Kerkhove (Smith). She is survived by her three daughters, Gail (Nicolai), Sherry (Timothy) and Judith (David); her niece Kimberly (Zachery), her grand niece and nephew, and countless cousins.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from June 5 to June 18, 2019