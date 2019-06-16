|
Gail Foster Pitts 1937 2019 Long time Larkspur resident, Gail Foster Pitts, died peacefully at her Los Angeles home, well attended to by her son David Pitts and daughter Dina Carruthers. She was pre-deceased by her husband of over 60 years, Don Pitts. Gail and Don moved to Los Angeles in the 1960's where Don established himself as Talent Agent, focusing on Voice-Over talent. Gail began a love of ballet and ice skating at a young age. Her ballet training began locally with Gladys Hodgson and finally with the San Francisco Ballet under the tutelage of Lew Christensen, Director of the SF Ballet for over 30 years. She later took up ice skating training with Ray Schramm and at Fleishhacker's Winterland all while working on a Theater Arts degree at San Francisco State. She then joined Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies, touring the US and Canada. She left the show to marry SF radio and TV personality Don Pitts. They ultimately moved to Los Angeles where Don expanded his career. Gail remained active in the skating world teaching, coaching and choreographing nationally competitive drill teams. She also had a notable career as a principle in TV commercials. As an aside, she was an active local event planner for various political campaigns, most notably that of Ronald Reagan and George H W Bush. Her varied talents gained her many friends who, along with her family, will miss her wonderful energy and vitality. She is survived by son David (Pepper) and his twin daughter's Kylie and Cameron, daughter Dina (Peter) and their sons Kurt and Kenton. Also her sister Linda Skinner (Jeff) of San Rafael and her sons Todd (Kelly) and Colin (Rachel) Murray and their families of San Diego.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 16, 2019