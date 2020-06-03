Gari Hale Ketcham February 3, 1929 to May 16, 2020 Gari Hale Ketcham was born in Chicago, Illinois February 3, 1929. The year of his birth holds historical significance as it marked the end of the Roaring Twenties and ushered in the Great Depression, putting pressures and financial hardships on American families. He was raised and grew up in Blue Island, Illinois where he attended high school. After his graduation, in 1946 at age 17, Gari enlisted in the United States Armed Service and served in the Air Force. This would forever change the course of his life as he would later be selected for Air Force Pilot training in June 1947. He was initially trained as a bombardier, then navigator and finished the remaining years in the service as an air transport pilot stationed in Nome, Alaska flying search and rescue missions. During his time in Alaska, he became a devoted member of the Bahai Faith and carried his faith for the duration of his life. Upon leaving military service, Gari was hired by Trans World Airlines (TWA) in early 1952 as an airline pilot at age 23. His career at TWA spanned the golden age of air travel and marked several historic and technological advancements in aviation, including ushering in the jet age as captain of the Boeing 707 in the early 1960's. He got his start at TWA flying the iconic Douglas DC-3 and retired after 37 years as a senior Boeing 747 captain flying international routes out of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport. Gari had many interests and hobbies outside of his flying and was involved with sailing in the San Francisco Bay, photography, personal investing and other interests. Gari had two children, a son and daughter, from his first marriage, Craig Ketcham and Beverly Ketcham. His second marriage was to Renee Riviere, an air hostess at TWA. They married in 1957 and raised four children in San Rafael, CA. Lead by their strong sense of faith, Gari and Renee had two foster children as well. Gari is survived by his sister, Sonia Newman of Portage, MI; his children, Craig Ketcham of Concord, CA, Beverly Ketcham of Austin, TX, Douglas Ketcham of Lawrenceburg, IN, Anthony Ketcham of San Rafael, CA, Valentina Joske of Davis, CA, Francis Ketcham of Sausalito, CA and Betty Moquin of Mesa, AZ; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



