|
|
Gary Albert Zodrow October 30, 1951 - July 3, 2019 Gary Zodrow, 67, of Kentfield, CA, died peacefully on July 3, 2019, after a long battle fighting Myelofibrosis. Gary was born on October 30, 1951, in Spokane, WA, the fourth child of Agnes and George Zodrow. He was raised in Spokane and attended Eastern Washington State College. He earned a Master's in Business from St. Mary's College, Moraga, CA. Gary's career was in the hospitality business starting out as a Sales Manager for the Space Needle in Seattle. He was an exuberant sales person and loved representing such an iconic property. While at the Space Needle, Gary met his wife, Louise Miller, and they married in Last Chance, Idaho, on September 28, 1985. Gary moved on to exciting business years at Laventhol and Horwath in San Francisco. He then worked in hotel development with numerous hotels groups and ended his career with La Quinta as Vice President of Development. Gary made significant contributions in San Francisco working with Mayor Art Agnos. He served on committees dealing with city homeless services and teenage prostitution. In his healthy years, he gave tirelessly to St. Anselm Church in Ross, serving on the fundraising committee, cooking food for the homeless, and working at fundraiser events. Our daughter, Victoria Elizabeth Zodrow, was born on April 14, 1993. The day she was born, Gary was able to check off this last item on his bucket list. He lived another 26 joyous years after her birth, which he considered his bonus years. Gary's love for our daughter completed his circle of life. Our family spent over 35 years enjoying the Miller Idaho family cabin outside of Yellowstone. The cabin was a magical place in our hearts. Gary was a cultured man. He enjoyed the ballet with Nureyev, opera with Pavarotti, and taking Victoria to rock concerts and Comic Con. He loved traveling the world and dining at exquisite restaurants. He sang in the men's choir for the Olympic Club in San Francisco. Gary was a sports enthusiast. He participated in an Ad League soft ball team, played golf with his Whitefish group and The Italian League. He was a member of the "Bush Whacker Brothers" fly fishing group of two, who fished throughout Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. His bush whacker brother described Gary as "indeed the champagne opening up the room, whether actually inside or on the course or standing in the river. Being in his presence was always joyful and one cannot say that about many people." Gary is survived by his wife, Louise Miller; and his daughter, Victoria Zodrow. He cherished all of his family and actively participated in their lives. He personified what it meant to be a true friend, loving father, civic leader and a family Patriarch. A Funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Anselm Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross, CA. A reception will follow. A rosary is scheduled for Friday night at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the National Alliance of Mental Illness/Marin, namimarin.org, or .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019