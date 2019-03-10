|
Gary Dean Powell Gary Dean Powell, age 59, died on Friday, February 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by loved ones. From his birth on November 10, 1959 to his death, Gary nourished people with his joyful enthusiasm for life. Gary was born in San Rafael, California and attended San Rafael High School. He received a Liberal Arts Degree from College of Marin in 1988. Gary moved to Southern Oregon in 1989 to attend college and complete his degree in Communications Broadcasting from Southern Oregon State College in 1996. Gary had many interests and talents. Through his family, he was struck with the ski bug at an early age and learned to ski in Yosemite and later spent many seasons working and skiing the slopes in Tahoe, California. Gary was an expert sailor, learning the ropes in the difficult waters of the San Francisco Bay on The Caravella, a family boat since 1972 which he donated to The Sea Scouts in 2000. From 19901998, he and Will Carr opened and operated Will's Reste, a Bed & Breakfast catering to the Oregon Shakespeare Festival attendees. Gary impressed people and made friends wherever he ventured. He was known as the hardest working Busboy at the Hickory Pit in Strawberry, CA. He worked as a Special Education Teacher's Assistant in both San Rafael and Oregon. He worked as a Videographer, Editor, Reporter, and Grip. In his spare time, he took on the mantle of carpenter and, with a group of friends, renovated his home. Gary was a passionate and expert mushroom hunter and naturalist. Since 2004 Gary worked on behalf of wild rivers for the Klamath-Siskiyou Wildlands Center (KS Wild) and expressed his passion for this work until the end. Those who interacted with him during his canvassing always welcomed him to their homes and suffice it to say, they never forgot him. Gary was bilingual and loved to travel and try new languages, visiting Japan, India, Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos. He lived and studied in Guatemala, Mexico, and South America. On one of his trips to Mexico, he was so impressed with the local artwork; he started an Import/Export business, bringing home crafts to sell in Bay Area stores. While in Guatemala, he worked as an English Teacher and in a hospital with TB patients. He always advocated for the downtrodden and wanted to do what he could, no matter where he was, to make a difference. Gary was preceded in death by his Father, Harold D. Powell; his Mother, Rhoda Rose Powell; his brother, David Powell (Jeannie); his Aunts, Jean Rose Drago and Peggy Swain; and his Cousin, Duane Swain. He is survived by his spouse, Ger¢nimo Diaz, his Cousins Linda Levey (Mary Hanley), Gil Levey (Ariane), Fred Swain (Karen), Kathy Smith (Jim), and Joelle Martha Swain; his adopted Mother, Faye Hinze; and his many, many friends who showed up and stepped up to help in his time of need, specifically Bob Prescott, Richard Presicci, Sarah & Joseph Vaile, Molly Beckingham, Molly Schiessl, Tom Nugent & Andrea Plesnarski, Frank Scott & Renee Dreyfus, and Spiros Hinze; and so many others that visited and helped to buoy Gary's spirits and keep him around just a little longer. Thanks are due to UCSF for the resources they spent fighting for Gary and to Asante Hospice Services and Lillibet Gillespie of ElderCare LLC who stepped in at a moment's notice to provide compassionate care for Gary so he would be comfortable and cared for until the end. Gary's friends and family will gather at 3:00pm on May 18, 2019 to honor Gary at Ashland's Railroad Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to KS Wild, POB 102, Ashland, Oregon 97520. If you want to know more about this wonderful man, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5wxswez.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 10, 2019