Gary Frugoli His eyes sparkled when he smiled. This is how friends and colleagues described Gary Frugoli, the former San Rafael Police Officer and City Councilman. He was a people person, a loyal friend and he loved meeting new people, particularly seniors. Gary came into this world on February 18, 1947 and departed November 19, 2019. His spirit, generosity and passion for people, animals and causes will be greatly missed. Gary's parents were first-generation Italian Americans who moved to Marin when he was three years old, where his father Victor and mother Jean owned and operated Marin Produce, a source of pride for the Frugoli family. Gary attended San Rafael High, where he excelled as a football star. He continued to play football at Chico State, graduating with a degree in Political Science and Recreation. He loved helping others and coaching children. It wasn't long before he pursued a career in Law Enforcement in his hometown with the San Rafael Police Department, where he was a motorcycle officer, detective at the Major Crimes Task Force, and a member of the SWAT team. Gary met and fell in love with a meter maid at the San Rafael Police Department named Lori. They were married in 1980. Gary's passion for politics and community led community leaders to encourage him to run for San Rafael City Council in 1981. His victorious elections led to a successful career change to the Title Business. He worked in public relations and business development for Pacific Coast Title and California Land Title companies. He was proud to serve as president of the San Rafael Rotary Club, and the Sonoma County Trailblazers. He was one of the founding members of the Marin Athletic Foundation as he was passionate about their focus on the importance of sports and educational opportunities for youth. He was honored as the Marin County Italian American Citizen of the Year in 2010 and served for many years on the Board of Directors of the Marin Builder's Association. In 1990, Gary and Lori moved to Novato where they enjoyed a life filled with trail rides, animals and nature. After retirement, Gary continued to serve as a member of the Marin County Services Area #20, the Fish and Wildlife Commission and as a member of his Homeowner's Association. Gary is survived by his wife Lori; his daughter Amy Frugoli of Portland, Oregon; his sister, Virginia Kerbs of Woodacre; and his brother Victor Frugoli of Missoula, Montana; as well as many nieces and nephews and their spouses. A celebration of Gary's life will be held at St. Raphael's Church in San Rafael on Monday, December 9 at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that donations be made in Gary's name to the Marin Athletic Foundation, Sonoma County Trailblazer's Community Foundation or Marin Humane.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2019