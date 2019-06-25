|
|
Gary Lee Carter Passed away on Tuesday, June 11th at age 85 after succumbing to Bladder Cancer. He resided at Rotary Manor in San Rafael. He was President and owner of Copicom Business Systems and a member of The Rotary Club of San Rafael. He was the son of Hazel E. Carter and Leo Carter from Butte, Montana and attended Butte High School, Missoula College and after serving in the Army, graduated from Woodbury College with a degree in Business Administration. He married another Hazel from England who was a flight attendant for Pan Am. They built a home in Tiburon in 1969, and he is survived by his three sons, Scott, Adam and Ross Carter, and a granddaughter named Samantha, aged 12. He has one brother named Glenn who lives in Ketchum, Idaho. Highlights of his youth were time spent at his grandparents' ranch in Deer Lodge, Montana and at the Hidden Hand goldmine in the hills above Deer Lodge. He enjoyed boating on Lake Berryessa, and was involved with scouting when his boys were growing up, and was proud when Scott made Eagle Scout. A celebration of his life will be announced to Rotary members, family and friends in the coming days. Donations can be made to The San Rafael Rotary Club or to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 25, 2019