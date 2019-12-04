|
|
Gary M. Fellers On November 21, 2019, Gary M. Fellers passed away at age 71 after a long struggle with brain cancer and its complications. Wild creatures everywhere have lost a great champion. Gary earned a Ph.D. in Zoology at the University of Maryland and conducted research on frogs, bats, foxes, lizards, and other animals across California. He was delighted to be based at Point Reyes National Seashore for over thirty years and enjoyed conducting field work there. Gary published over one hundred scientific papers and was widely known as an expert on frogs, being one of the first scientists to describe the decline of frog populations in the mountains of California. He dedicated much of his research to identifying the cause of this decline. Gary was named scientist of the year by the National Park Service in 2013 and was recently chosen for the Haury Award by the Western National Parks Association in recognition of his valuable research contributions to the parks. Gary was born in the Bay Area in 1948. He loved nature and the outdoors from his earliest days. Later in life, he said that he was lucky to find a career that paid him to catch frogs, something he had always loved to do as a child. Gary was a man with many interests and hobbies. He spent many pleasant days hiking all over the Sierras and bicycling in the West Marin countryside. Nature photography was another passion and he captured the beauty of wild places and wildlife for all to enjoy. Gary and his wife, Joan, loved to travel and visited many places around the globe. His travels took him to all seven continents; one of his favorite places being Antarctica with its busy penguin colonies. In his later years, Gary took up building and flying model airplanes. Some of the models he constructed of antique airplanes are works of art. He was an active member of the Society of Antique Modelers and always enjoyed his mornings at the field, flying his planes and chatting with the other members. Gary is survived by his wife, Joan, with whom he spent 48 happy years, his adored sons Scott (Kristen) and Craig (Samantha), grandson Jack, and sister Pat. They will miss him very much and will always value the love of the outdoors that he instilled. Gary was predeceased by his parents, sister Jan, his Shetland Sheepdog Gryphon, and his beloved "nurse dog" Zephyr. A memorial picnic is being planned for the spring to celebrate the life of this wonderful and accomplished man. Donations can be made in Gary's honor to an environmental , perhaps The Nature Conservancy or the Rainforest Trust.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019